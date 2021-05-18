Badger DAO (BADGER) Achieves Market Cap of $217.48 Million

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 18th. Badger DAO has a market cap of $217.48 million and approximately $22.58 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Badger DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $24.34 or 0.00056585 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Badger DAO has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00089952 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004753 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00022251 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $601.25 or 0.01397896 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.37 or 0.00117103 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,761.45 or 0.11070353 BTC.

Badger DAO is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,936,072 coins. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com . The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

