Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The conglomerate reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 9.49%.

RAVN traded up $3.49 on Tuesday, hitting $45.74. 15,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,535. Raven Industries has a 12-month low of $19.45 and a 12-month high of $45.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.58 and a 200-day moving average of $34.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 76.23, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.48.

RAVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Raven Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

