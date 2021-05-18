Patton Fund Management Inc. Makes New $1.58 Million Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,000. Diamondback Energy accounts for approximately 0.8% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth $1,146,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,674,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,208,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $58,481,000 after buying an additional 41,066 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $827,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 632,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,603,000 after buying an additional 60,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.14.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 41,900 shares of company stock worth $3,546,756. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,270. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.78. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $88.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.09%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

