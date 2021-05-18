Fagan Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 100.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,860 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CGC. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter worth $1,975,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter worth $4,598,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 335,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,759,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cormark cut Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.21.

Shares of CGC stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.81. The stock had a trading volume of 63,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,620,623. Canopy Growth Co. has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 5.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.44.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

