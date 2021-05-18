Patton Fund Management Inc. Takes $1.77 Million Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 46,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,000. MGM Resorts International comprises approximately 0.9% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MGM. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MGM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.56.

In related news, Director Mary Chris Jammet sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,752. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William Warwick Grounds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $136,850.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,376,164 shares of company stock valued at $88,969,289. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.56. The company had a trading volume of 504,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,143,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.24. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $42.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.84.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.30%.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

