Cadence Bank NA Sells 861 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Cadence Bank NA cut its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 7.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in UGI were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in UGI in the first quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in UGI by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in UGI in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Motco raised its holdings in UGI by 10,622.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UGI in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $43.81 on Tuesday. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $29.54 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.27. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. Research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UGI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

