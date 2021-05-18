Cadence Bank NA Buys New Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cadence Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $97.18 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $71.01 and a one year high of $99.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.50.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.