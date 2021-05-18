LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Lowers Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier trimmed its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned approximately 0.05% of Match Group worth $19,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 40,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 498.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 36,279 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,022,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Match Group by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $139.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of -212.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.56 and a 52-week high of $174.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.39.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $22,610,160.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,181,015.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BTIG Research raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.15.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

