Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 131.98% and a negative return on equity of 44.08%.
NASDAQ FBIO traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $3.69. 8,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,835. Fortress Biotech has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
In other news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 6,000 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 750,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 10,000 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 750,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,337,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Fortress Biotech Company Profile
Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.
