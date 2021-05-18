Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 131.98% and a negative return on equity of 44.08%.

NASDAQ FBIO traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $3.69. 8,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,835. Fortress Biotech has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In other news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 6,000 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 750,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 10,000 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 750,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,337,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FBIO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

