Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to Post $1.63 EPS

Analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) will report $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities posted earnings of $1.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full year earnings of $6.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $6.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAA. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.36.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $101,190.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,702,860.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $99,139.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,730.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,671 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,740. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.8% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAA opened at $157.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $108.06 and a 12 month high of $160.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.54 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.