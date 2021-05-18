Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lessened its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned about 0.05% of Match Group worth $19,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 25.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $139.99 on Tuesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.56 and a 52-week high of $174.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.39. The company has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of -212.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,174 shares in the company, valued at $28,181,015.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.15.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

