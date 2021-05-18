Brokerages Expect ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) to Announce $0.87 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) will post $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $1.00. ViacomCBS posted earnings of $1.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full-year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $4.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. ViacomCBS’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $92.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $38.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.30. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 385.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,084,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,808,000 after buying an additional 8,008,319 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth about $274,539,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,451,000 after buying an additional 7,106,259 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,052,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,391,000 after buying an additional 5,842,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter worth about $254,589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

