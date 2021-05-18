AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Now Covered by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.70 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on AFC Gamma in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a market outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

AFCG opened at $22.79 on Friday.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

In other AFC Gamma news, insider Jonathan Gilbert Kalikow purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 7,200 shares of company stock worth $136,800.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AFCG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the first quarter worth $210,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the first quarter valued at about $2,100,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the first quarter valued at about $3,319,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the first quarter worth about $4,191,000.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

