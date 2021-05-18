Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Battalion Oil had a negative net margin of 102.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%.

BATL stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.77. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.74 million and a P/E ratio of -1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Battalion Oil has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $13.84.

About Battalion Oil

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held interests in 41,676 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas.

