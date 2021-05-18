Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Battalion Oil had a negative net margin of 102.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%.
BATL stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.77. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.74 million and a P/E ratio of -1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Battalion Oil has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $13.84.
