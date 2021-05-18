BCK Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 81,057 Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA)

BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 81,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Omnichannel Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Omnichannel Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omnichannel Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Omnichannel Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $246,000.

Get Omnichannel Acquisition alerts:

NYSE OCA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 702 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,695. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $11.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88.

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on omnichannel businesses. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnichannel Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnichannel Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.