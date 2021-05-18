BCK Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH)

BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 71,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000. BCK Capital Management LP owned 0.17% of D8 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RP Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in D8 by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,536,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,607,000 after buying an additional 259,504 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in D8 in the fourth quarter valued at $4,223,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in D8 by 177.6% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 284,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 181,737 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management raised its holdings in shares of D8 by 379.1% during the first quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 164,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 130,375 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of D8 by 33.3% during the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DEH traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.91. 102,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,768. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average is $10.02. D8 Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60.

D8 Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

