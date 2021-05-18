BCK Capital Management LP Takes $616,000 Position in Atlantic Power Co. (NYSE:AT)

BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Atlantic Power Co. (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 213,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Power during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Atlantic Power by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,825,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,133,000 after purchasing an additional 186,910 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atlantic Power by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Atlantic Power by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 156,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,533 shares during the period. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AT remained flat at $$3.02 during trading on Tuesday. 8,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,704. Atlantic Power Co. has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $3.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.60. The company has a market cap of $271.19 million, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.45.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. Atlantic Power had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantic Power Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlantic Power from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Atlantic Power to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Atlantic Power Profile

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio consisted of twenty-one operating projects with an aggregate electric generating capacity of approximately 1,723 megawatts on a gross ownership basis and approximately 1,327 MW on a net ownership basis across eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada.

