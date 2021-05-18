Copperwynd Financial LLC Sells 11,315 Shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

Copperwynd Financial LLC lessened its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) by 24.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,315 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,380. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.87 and a 200 day moving average of $16.38. The company has a market capitalization of $382.38 million, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $101.74 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

