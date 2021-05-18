CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Acquired by Copperwynd Financial LLC

Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in CF Industries by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,346,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $865,042,000 after acquiring an additional 981,058 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CF Industries by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,149,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $779,986,000 after acquiring an additional 517,704 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in CF Industries by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,933,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,959,000 after acquiring an additional 347,718 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CF Industries by 523.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,991,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CF Industries by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,907,000 after acquiring an additional 158,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CF. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Shares of CF stock traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,003. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.70. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $55.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

In other CF Industries news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $309,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,614.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $2,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,368,934.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,125 shares of company stock worth $6,126,459 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.