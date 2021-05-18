Copperwynd Financial LLC Buys 150 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSCI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $351,057,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,650,435,000 after acquiring an additional 359,793 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $133,167,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in MSCI by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,569,000 after acquiring an additional 158,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in MSCI by 1,571.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,920,000 after acquiring an additional 107,212 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI stock traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $453.14. 2,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,317. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $299.09 and a 52-week high of $495.16. The stock has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.13 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $463.04 and its 200 day moving average is $428.69.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The business had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

MSCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.43.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total transaction of $1,076,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,747,649.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

