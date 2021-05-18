Wade G W & Inc. Buys Shares of 19,293 iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCZ. TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,267,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,808,000 after acquiring an additional 95,966 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,309,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,808 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,087,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,102,000 after buying an additional 1,194,571 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,180,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,010,000 after buying an additional 123,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,440,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,438,000 after buying an additional 88,950 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $74.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.55. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $49.56 and a one year high of $76.35.

