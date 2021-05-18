Wade G W & Inc. Has $930,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO opened at $382.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $378.98 and its 200-day moving average is $352.97. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $268.34 and a fifty-two week high of $388.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.