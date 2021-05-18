Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,879,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,827,000 after purchasing an additional 453,661 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,948,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,531,000 after purchasing an additional 236,213 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,461,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,095,000 after acquiring an additional 215,603 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,110,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,127,000 after buying an additional 22,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,729,000.

IVE opened at $149.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.62 and its 200 day moving average is $133.62. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

