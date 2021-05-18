Palladium Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Palladium Partners LLC cut its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,089,275,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787,122 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $164,570,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $141,311,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 12,729.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,854,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,601 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.73.

NYSE:RTX opened at $86.57 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $87.04. The company has a market cap of $131.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

