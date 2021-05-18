iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Purchased by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,428 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,008,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,329 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,196,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,602,000 after purchasing an additional 591,910 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 782,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,367,000 after purchasing an additional 496,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 769,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,831,000 after acquiring an additional 316,965 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IJT opened at $127.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.89. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $75.83 and a 1-year high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

