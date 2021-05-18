GSB Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 118,600 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 118,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech stock opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $35.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.44.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $8.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 38.38%. The business had revenue of $511.49 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 20th.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

