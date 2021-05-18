18,300 Shares in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Acquired by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,079,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.25.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total transaction of $4,873,006.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,559.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total transaction of $16,203,542.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,841 shares in the company, valued at $45,342,948.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 282,848 shares of company stock worth $71,328,307. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna stock opened at $264.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $251.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.66. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $90.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.46%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

