LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Acquires Shares of 20,600 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $22,794,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,397.85.

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,096.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 698.34, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $685.00 and a 52 week high of $1,499.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,145.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,145.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. Shopify’s revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

