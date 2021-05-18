Augustine Asset Management Inc. Sells 234 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Aptiv comprises about 4.2% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $8,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 39.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $139.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $67.41 and a 12-month high of $160.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.40.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

