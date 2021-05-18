Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Shares Acquired by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 882,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,426 shares during the period. Alteryx comprises about 3.0% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $73,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Alteryx by 185.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alteryx by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 127,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after acquiring an additional 9,930 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter valued at $1,176,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alteryx alerts:

AYX opened at $77.08 on Tuesday. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.21 and a 1 year high of $185.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.48, a P/E/G ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.67.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $118.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alteryx from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

In other Alteryx news, Director Jeff Horing sold 6,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $597,883.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $4,748,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,721 shares of company stock valued at $8,615,627 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.