LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Takes $32.53 Million Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 460,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,532,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.

Get Affirm alerts:

In other Affirm news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $985,281.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,304.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 43,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $3,938,036.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,354,716.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,688 in the last ninety days.

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $50.60 on Tuesday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $146.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.51.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $230.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.94 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AFRM. Truist lowered their price objective on Affirm from $160.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $160.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Affirm from $148.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.10.

Affirm Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.