LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Has $54.50 Million Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,342 shares during the period. Twilio accounts for approximately 2.2% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Twilio were worth $54,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WMS Partners LLC increased its position in Twilio by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Twilio by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $297.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.48. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.13 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The firm has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.65 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 441 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.06, for a total transaction of $151,730.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.08, for a total transaction of $17,328,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,700 shares of company stock valued at $49,970,030 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities raised their target price on Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.17.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

