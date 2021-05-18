ACoconut Achieves Market Cap of $4.12 Million (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 18th. Over the last seven days, ACoconut has traded down 31.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for $1.55 or 0.00003577 BTC on major exchanges. ACoconut has a total market cap of $4.12 million and $169,132.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ACoconut alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00078585 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005498 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000254 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000082 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 116.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 63.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ACoconut

ACoconut (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ACoconut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACoconut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.