PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.400-9.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.37 billion-$4.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.21 billion.PerkinElmer also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 2.350-2.350 EPS.

PKI stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,667. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PerkinElmer has a 52 week low of $90.47 and a 52 week high of $162.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.42.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.42.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.