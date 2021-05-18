Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.61

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.61 and last traded at $6.56, with a volume of 13045 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

Several analysts recently commented on ERF shares. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.86.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 3.18.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 130.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $228.06 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Enerplus Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.0271 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 103.7% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,766,211 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,867,000 after purchasing an additional 899,111 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Enerplus by 251.1% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 109,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 78,100 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enerplus by 69.6% during the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Enerplus by 50.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,127,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,734,000 after buying an additional 1,714,600 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Enerplus during the first quarter worth $2,233,000. 50.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enerplus (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

