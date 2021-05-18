First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.22

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.22 and last traded at $13.17, with a volume of 11031 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.09.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FBP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.17.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $207.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

In other First BanCorp. news, Director John A. Heffern purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.54 per share, with a total value of $31,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,843 shares in the company, valued at $925,991.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 323,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,217,503.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,000 shares of company stock worth $2,137,800 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 75.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First BanCorp. Company Profile (NYSE:FBP)

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.