SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.34

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.34 and last traded at $19.96, with a volume of 66671 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.31.

SM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.61.

Get SM Energy alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average of $10.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. The firm had revenue of $443.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.38 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.17%.

In other news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $51,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in SM Energy by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,911,964 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,964 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SM Energy by 81.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,963,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,822 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SM Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,079,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,045,000 after acquiring an additional 103,310 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SM Energy by 130.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,897,216 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,317 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in SM Energy by 5,100.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,469,897 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.