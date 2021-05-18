TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.27

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.27 and last traded at $22.27, with a volume of 626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.86.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 373.33%.

In related news, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 2,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $44,426.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,876 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,465.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Mulligan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $416,000.00. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in TFS Financial by 401.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in TFS Financial by 86.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TFS Financial in the first quarter valued at about $697,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in TFS Financial in the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TFS Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 258,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

About TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL)

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

