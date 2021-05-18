TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.27

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.27 and last traded at $22.27, with a volume of 626 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.34 and a 200 day moving average of $18.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is 373.33%.

In other news, Director William C. Mulligan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. Also, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 2,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $44,426.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,465.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in TFS Financial by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in TFS Financial by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in TFS Financial by 86.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TFS Financial by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. 9.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFS Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:TFSL)

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

