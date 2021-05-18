Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.26

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$45.26 and last traded at C$45.20, with a volume of 28729 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$44.56.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LIF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$47.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.64.
The firm has a market cap of C$2.88 billion and a PE ratio of 10.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.36.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.14%.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile (TSE:LIF)
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.
