Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.26

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$45.26 and last traded at C$45.20, with a volume of 28729 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$44.56.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LIF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$47.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.64.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.88 billion and a PE ratio of 10.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.36.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.15 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$54.40 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.14%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

