Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.93

Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.93 and last traded at $38.83, with a volume of 3190 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.78.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VSTO shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -22.09 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.37.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $199,795.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,702.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 563.3% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 352.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

