Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.93

Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.93 and last traded at $38.83, with a volume of 3190 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.78.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on VSTO shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.
The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -22.09 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.37.
In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $199,795.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,702.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 563.3% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 352.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.
Vista Outdoor Company Profile (NYSE:VSTO)
Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.
