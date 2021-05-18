Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.76

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$29.76 and last traded at C$29.55, with a volume of 22557 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$28.71.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ERO shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Ero Copper to C$27.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James set a C$28.00 target price on Ero Copper and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ero Copper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.65.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.99, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$118.87 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.7399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

