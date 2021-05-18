Bridges Investment Management Inc. Makes New $361,000 Investment in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 87,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3,930.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 39,739 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,981,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 90,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.64.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $187,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 and have sold 87,253 shares worth $8,163,413. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $92.30 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $66.59 and a one year high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

