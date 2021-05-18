Bridges Investment Management Inc. Buys 4,438 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 170.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Moody’s by 11.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Minot Capital LP bought a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $9,256,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Moody’s by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,154 shares during the period. TRB Advisors LP boosted its position in Moody’s by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. TRB Advisors LP now owns 35,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.67.

MCO stock opened at $329.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.66. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $252.02 and a 52 week high of $340.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 29.92%.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total transaction of $318,992.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,850.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total value of $3,386,747.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,721,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,029,191. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Moody's

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

