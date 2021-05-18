Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 108 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $1,735,510,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Broadcom by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,982,154,000 after purchasing an additional 964,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,391,253,000 after acquiring an additional 244,861 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4,211.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 182,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $80,127,000 after acquiring an additional 178,755 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 33,574.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 167,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $73,427,000 after buying an additional 167,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.15.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total transaction of $256,742.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,240,028 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVGO opened at $439.94 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $268.00 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $464.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $442.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.63 billion, a PE ratio of 69.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

