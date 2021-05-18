Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Stock Position Increased by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 383.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 685,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 543,856 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $12,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 193,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 12,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Ares Capital by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 56,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 26,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. 31.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Capital stock opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.67. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.85 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

ARCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ares Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.56.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

