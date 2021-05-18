Human Investing LLC Lowers Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Human Investing LLC trimmed its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in KLA by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 47,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,695,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in KLA by 1,005.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 52,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,347,000 after buying an additional 47,753 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in KLA by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in KLA by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.19.

KLA stock opened at $297.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $327.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.57. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $168.24 and a 52 week high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,187,764.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary B. Moore bought 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

