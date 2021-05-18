Augustine Asset Management Inc. Makes New $413,000 Investment in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,951 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in BP by 17.7% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of BP by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,076 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in BP by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 37,877 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in BP by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 13,077 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BP shares. Mizuho raised their target price on BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of BP from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.99.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98. BP p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The company has a market cap of $91.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.02.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $36.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.03%.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

