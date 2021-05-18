Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 17,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $2,276,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 35,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 340,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,090,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMY stock opened at $65.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $54.07 and a 1-year high of $67.16. The firm has a market cap of $146.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -595.04, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at $524,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,493 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

