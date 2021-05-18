Exos Asset Management LLC Takes Position in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS)

Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Exos Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of TZP Strategies Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $146,000.

Get TZP Strategies Acquisition alerts:

TZP Strategies Acquisition stock opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.25.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TZPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS).

Receive News & Ratings for TZP Strategies Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TZP Strategies Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.